Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Looking to catch up on the latest hotspots? It’s a good time now, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to grow in November in the Sacramento area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Sacramento-area restaurants last year rose by 15% in November over the month before.

1. Ramen House Ryujin

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

First on the list is Ramen House Ryujin. Located at 1831 S St. in Newton Booth, the spot to score ramen and noodles is the most popular ramen restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,758 reviews on Yelp.

2. Koshi Ramen Bar

Photo: elizabeth a./Yelp

Next up is Natomas Crossing’s Koshi Ramen Bar, situated at 3581 Truxel Road, Suite 2. With 4.5 stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ramen House Tenjin

Photo: Sondra T./Yelp

Pocket’s Ramen House Tenjin, located at 7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 740, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen and more 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews.

4. Kansai Ramen & Sushi House

Photo: Ping S./Yelp

Kansai Ramen & Sushi House, a sushi bar that offers ramen and more in Tahoe Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 530 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2992 65th St., Suite 288 to see for yourself.

5. Takumi Izakaya Bar

Photo: takumi izakaya bar/Yelp

Downtown, check out Takumi Izakaya Bar, which has earned four stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp. You can find the izakaya and sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, at 826 J St.