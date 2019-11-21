



Thousands of speakers sold at Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers are now being recalled because the speaker batteries can burst and cause property damage.

The ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder speakers are about 20 inches tall and 15 inches wide and sold for about $180. The speakers are black with a rubber slip mat and have a color accent (orange, black, yellow, red, blue) around the front speaker and matching rubber slip mat. The recall involves approximately 88,000 speakers.

They have a storage compartment on the left side of the compartment and the model number GDI-EXBM900 is printed on the side door of the storage compartment.

Costco sold the ECOXGEAR speakers from October 2016 until January 2017; Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon sold them from January 2018 until December 2018.

ECOXGEAR has received five reports of the speakers bursting. Two of those incidents caused property damage, but no injuries have been reported.

People who own the recalled speakers should stop using them and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.