SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — December will soon be upon us, which means it’s time to find the perfect Christmas tree for Santa to place our gifts under.

We’ve gathered a list of places around the Sacramento area where families can snag their trees this holiday season.

Chad’s Christmas Trees

1300 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento

916-801-9472

Mon-Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat/Sun: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tim’s Christmas Trees (Opens Nov. 29)

3168 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento

916-205-9366

Foothills Christmas Trees (Two locations)

5230 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

1600 Exposition Blvd., Cal Expo

503-979-1999 or 916-454-5492 for both locations

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lot at Green Acres Nursery & Supply (All five tree lots open the week of Thanksgiving)

8501 Jackson Rd., Sacramento

916-381-1625

205 Serpa Way, Folsom

916-358-9099

9220 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

916-714-5600

5436 Crossings Dr., Rocklin

916-824-1310

901 Galleria Blvd., Roseville

916-782-2273

Northwood Christmas Trees (Opens Nov. 29)

8710 Greenback Ln., Orangevale

503-380-9518

Bambi’s Christmas Tree Land (Three locations)

916-786-7979

210 S Harding Blvd., Roseville

1302 Riley St., Folsom

6781 Oake Ave., Folsom

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 7 days a week

Starlight View Christmas Tree Farm

2209 Shirland Tract Rd., Auburn

530-885-0489

Open Mon-Wed & Fri from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Silveyville Christmas Tree and Pumpkin Farm

6248 Silveyville Rd., Dixon

707-678-1823

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week

Mikey’s Christmas Trees (All seven locations open Nov. 29)

916-832-6415

2420 Mission Ave., Carmichael

9270 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove

1033 Reserve Dr., Roseville

4031 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay

2380 Del Paso Rd., Sacramento

6041 Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights (In front of Macy’s)

1125 East St., Woodland