Castello Cougar News
Castello Elementary School
9850 Fire Poppy Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95757
http://blogs.egusd.net/castello/
Africa Yoga Project
Today 1:30-3:30PM
Open House & Welcoming the Africa Yoga Project Teachers to Davis!
Thursday, November 21, 2019
4:30-5:15PM Fundraising Afro Beats PsycleFIT
Class at FIT House
$25 minimum donation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
2:00-3:30PM
Afro Beats Power Yoga
Class taught by Nyakinyua and Carolyne, hosted by FIT House. Join us for the final class of the 2019 AYP US tour- sure to open your heart, mind and soul.
$25 minimum donation
Website: http://www.AfricaYogaProject.org
Email: info@africayogaproject.org
facebook.com/africayogaproject
Instagram: @africayogaproject
Twitter: @africayoga
East Sac Hardware
4800 Folsom Blvd.
(916) 457-7558
Instagram: @eastsachardware
https://www.eastsachardware.com/
Feikert Dragon News
http://blogs.egusd.net/feickert/
THE MOUNTAIN MANDARINE FESTIVAL
FRIDAY-SUNDAY AUBURN FAIRGROUNDS
http://www.mandarinfestival.com/
Rosemont Senior Project
https://rosemont.scusd.edu/
EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
Markofer Mustang News (MMNews)
http://www.nulltechclass.com
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfsh0cAl0mHeldiBR42yrdQ?view_as=subscriber
Nugget Markets Thanksgiving
In order to process holiday meal orders for the Thanksgiving holiday, we will stop accepting new orders on November 23rd at 12 am. We will begin accepting new orders again at on December 2nd at 8 am.
https://www.nuggetmarket.com/
Tracey Shepos Cenami
Season Cookbook Author/Chef
IG/Facebook/Twitter handles: @lacremawines and @seasoncookbook
Season cookbook website: http://www.seasoncookbook.com/
La Crema website: https://www.lacrema.com/
Glamour Bento Warehouse Sale
8185 Belvedere Ave. Suite E
CAUSEWAY CLASSIC 2019
SAC STATE VS. UC DAVIS
SAT., NOV. 23 @ 2PM
WATCH THE GAME ON CW31!!!!
https://ucdavisaggies.com/sports/football
CAUSEWAY CLASSIC 2019
SAC STATE VS. UC DAVIS
SAT., NOV. 23 @ 2PM
WATCH THE GAME ON CW31!!!!
https://ucdavisaggies.com/sports/football
Wise Villa Winery
4200 Wise Road
Lincoln
916.543.0323
https://www.wisevillawinery.com/