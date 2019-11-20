



Two men convicted of methamphetamine trafficking have been sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Roland Adrian Jufiar, 44, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and David Garcia Romero, 44, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

Both men pleaded guilty on Aug. 13.

ALSO: ‘Meth. We’re On It’: South Dakota Has A Surprising New Slogan

Federal agents started investigating Andre Ramon Washington based on reports that Washington was distributing narcotics from his Sacramento home. In 2017 and 2018, DEA agents identified Jufiar and Romero as two of Washington’s suppliers.

In March 2018, federal agents executed search warrants at the suspects’ homes. At Jufiar’s home, agents found about 160 grams of cocaine. When the agents searched Romero’s car, they found over 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.7 kilograms of powder cocaine, over one pound of crack cocaine, over $19,000 in cash, and three firearms.

In October 2019, Washington was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution.