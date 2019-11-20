TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Never forget, Tahoe is bear country.

It’s the time of year when bears are getting ready for hibernation. What this means is that hungry bears are out looking for any scraps they can find.

Bears are hungry & looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Don’t leave food in the car, lock your car doors & secure garbage in bear proof containers! This #bear got into an unlocked car & couldn’t get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him. pic.twitter.com/nlVktNqKnO — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 20, 2019

Unfortunately for one car owner in Tahoe Vista, near Kings Beach, a bear found itself stuck inside after scrounging for some grub.

Deputies were able to free the bear and send it on its way, but not before it tore up the inside of the car.

The incident should be a good reminder for people to never leave food in their cars when up in Tahoe.