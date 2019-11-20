SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Despite the encouraging dusting of snow overnight, some ski resorts in Tahoe have delayed their opening days.

Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar have pushed their openings back because warm weather impacted their snowmaking operations.

Heavenly and Northstar are hoping to open next week.

Kirkwood’s target opening date has not been announced.

Despite a lack of snow in the forecast, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opened for the 2019-2020 ski back on season Nov. 15.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows was open until July 7 due to the high amount of snow that fell last winter.

Mt. Rose opened October 25 and is currently just open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.