SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings have unveiled their new alternate Nike City Edition jerseys with a bold new color.

On Wednesday, the Kings released pictures of the new jersey.

Good. Morning. Kings unveil the new Nike City Edition uniforms. What y’all think?? pic.twitter.com/YfLACUEauN — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) November 20, 2019

For the first time in the team’s history, red is featured as a primary color. Only an accent of baby blue is on the jersey, which will be worn for seven home games for the 2019-20 season.

“Sactown” lettering is still featured across the chest.

The first game the Kings plan on wearing the new alternate jersey is their Nov. 30 match against the Denver Nuggets.