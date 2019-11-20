SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nash & Proper is set to have a proper location after winning the 2019 “Calling All Dreamers” competition.

The Downtown Sacramento Foundation announced on Wednesday that the popular food truck won this year’s edition of the competition. The prize package, which includes help in finding and leasing a location, is valued at over $100,000.

“Winning the Calling All Dreamers competition is just the beginning of Nash & Proper’s new journey,” said Cecil Rhodes II, founder and co-owner of Nash & Proper, in a statement.

Rhodes and Jake Bombard are behind Nash & Proper. The food truck has earned scores of fans around Sacramento for its take on Nashville hot chicken.

The Calling All Dreamers competition has been held since 2013 to try and help launch new, unique businesses that will grow Sacramento. The competition has resulted in the launch of 25 businesses.

Exactly when and where Nash & Proper’s brick and mortar location is unclear, but officials say lease negotiations are underway for a spot on The Kay in Downtown Sacramento.