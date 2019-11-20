



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Transgender Pride Flag is being flown over the California State Capitol on Wednesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the flag to be flown in honor of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

As we honor the memory of the lives lost to anti-transgender violence in 2019, we recommit ourselves to promoting safety & equality for the transgender community. In honor of #TransDayofRemembrance, @GavinNewsom & @calgbt fly the Trans Pride Flag above the CA State Capitol.🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/qzvO0dlqs0 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 20, 2019

“By flying the Transgender Flag above the Capitol, we solemnly remember our fellow Californians who lost their lives to anti-trans violence and all who loved them,” said Gov. Newsom in a statement.

So far this year, officials say at least 22 transgender people have been killed in the US.

Earlier in 2019, during Pride Month, the rainbow flag flew on top of the State Capitol. It was the first time in California’s history that the pride flag flew over the building.