WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver crashed into a pillar in front of the Lowe’s in West Sacramento, then ran away.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the home improvement store on Lake Washington Boulevard. Firefighters say the driver hit the pillar on the front of the building with the front passenger side of the vehicle, causing severe damage to the car and making it undrivable.

The store, which was closed at the time, was not structurally damaged.

Police have not located the driver.