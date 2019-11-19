



Police say a dozen people have been arrested after an operation against human trafficking in Fairfield.

The operation happened over two days last week. Fairfield police say they teamed up with the Vacaville Police Department for the effort, which aimed to both try and stop human trafficking and provide services to victims.

ALSO: $1.5M Study Aims To Help Combat Sex Trafficking In Sacramento

A total of 11 people were arrested for prostitution-related offenses, police say. The suspects, listed below, included both males and females.

-Cesar Rojo, 41

-Guadulupe Martin-Martin, 37

-Charles Wilkinson, 25

-Angel Ramirez, 27

-Khaieyla Taisague-Carney, 23

-Lisa Hart, 30

-Jordan Crawford, 23

-Ayatte Attia, 28

-Joyelle Snagg, 27

-Amauria Hawkings, 25

-Tabitha Bogardus, 19

A 12th person, 28-year-old Demico Jackson, was also arrested in the operation on suspicion of pandering and firearm offenses.