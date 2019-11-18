



CERES (CBS13) — Police are investigating after thieves stole a prized possession from a high school agricultural education program in Ceres.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. After the last time, the advisor and students put wire mesh on the gates and even a chain to keep it from opening, but thieves found a way around all that.

Ken Moncrief, Central Valley High School’s FFA advisor, walked CBS13 through what happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

“There are several very good views of the students who were here,” said Moncrief.

Surveillance video captured a group of teens creeping into the ag barn and stealing a goat named Bella.

“I don’t think they had a real intention, the way it appeared when they came in here. I don’t think they had an intention, but I fear that they are probably taking it to eat it,” said Moncrief.

Moncrief says the doe is worth between $400-500.

READ: FFA Adviser Disciplined After Video Of Mistreatment Of Sheep Surfaces

“But it’s really priceless because it’s been a member of our ag farm here for almost a year,” he said. “We have about 600 students enrolled in ag that are in multiple pathways: animals, plants, ag mechanics, science.”

Students like Arianna Gutierrez who work in the program are heartbroken. They raised Bella from a baby.

Bella is a Boer goat, which is known for their meat, but Bella she was fulfilling a different role.

“We didn’t sell her for market cause we were gonna keep her for breeding, so we could have the babies and other kids could learn about the breeding project,” Gutierrez said.

Moncrief says thieves stole several goats from the herd last year. One of those was Gutierrez’s, that’s why they installed cameras.

“I’m frustrated more because I don’t know what people would do with the goat,” she said. “I am kinda done with it.”

What’s even more frustrating is the thieves look to be about the same age as the teens in the FFA program. Students hope someone recognizes who the thieves are.

“Just give the goat back. There’s no need for you to take it,” Gutierrez said.

If you know anything about the crime or where Bella is please contact the Ceres police department.