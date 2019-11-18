



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say they had to use a stun gun on a suspect who tried to take off after being pulled over on Sunday.

Exactly where the incident happened is unclear, but the arrest was made by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Ruben Carrillo was being uncooperative during a traffic stop. Deputies say Carrillo kept reaching around his car instead of just leaving his hands on the steering wheel.

At one point during the stop, Carrillo allegedly turned his car back on and tried to put it in drive. That’s when deputies Tased him, the sheriff’s office says.

Turns out, deputies say Carrillo was on post-release community supervision on a previous evading law enforcement charge.

About 13 grams of heroin was found in Carrillo’s car, deputies say. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail after being cleared at the hospital.