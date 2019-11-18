SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A robbery suspect in Sacramento didn’t get far after running out of a store with some stolen merchandise, police say. He was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 4800 block of Freeport Boulevard.

Sacramento police say a suspect was seen pocketing some merchandise at the unnamed store. Security went up to confront the suspect, but the suspect decided to push the guard aside and bolt out the door.

The suspect kept running but was then struck by a car.

Police say the suspect suffered a minor injury in the collision but was soon taken into custody.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released at this point.