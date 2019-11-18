SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E may implement another Public Safety Power Shutoff in 22 counties this Wednesday. The shutoff would affect approximately 264,000 customers.

The utility said in a news release, “Worsening dry conditions and expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.”

PG&E says it notified potentially impacted customers by phone, text, and email Monday morning. Customers will be notified again 24 hours and four hours in advance.

If PG&E calls for a PSPS it will start Wednesday morning.