STOCKTON (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol officers in Stockton say they encountered a wayward rider on Interstate 5 over the weekend.

The thing is, this man wasn’t just riding any old vehicle – he was on a “hoverboard.”

Officers snapped a picture of the man on the shoulder of I-5 near Country Club Boulevard on Saturday night. The man can be seen on an electric hoverboard, the kind of device that went viral in 2015.

It’s unclear why the man was out on the freeway in a hoverboard.

Officers say they asked him why and he said, “That’s how I roll.”

Per California law, electrically motorized boards like this hoverboard can only be operated on bikeways or roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.