



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Kasea Cirincione, a former Citrus Heights Taekwondo instructor, was sentenced to a year in jail last Friday for having sex with a minor. Cirincione, 22, was also sentenced to five years of probation last Friday. Cirincione was charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse, rape, and sexual contact with a minor.

According to the Sacramento Superior Court, Cirincione pleaded no contest to the felony charges surrounding her relationship with a 14-year-old boy who was a former student at the studio owned by her parents, Family Tae Kwon Do Plus.

The owners say she stopped working at the studio last December when reports of the sexual contact came out. On May 10, Cirincione turned herself in to authorities.

READ MORE: Taekwondo Instructor Under Investigation, Accused Of Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Student