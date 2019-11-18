



The El Dorado National Forest is selling a limited number of Christmas tree-cutting permits.

Permits are available between November 18-December 27. Cutting under the permits are allowed until December 31, to accommodate those in the military and others who may be celebrating Christmas after the 25th.

The forest is offering permits as a way to help reduce the amount of fuel for forest fires. According to a statement from the forest service, the thinning of young trees will “help create a healthier forest over time.”

Swipe through photos below of the El Dorado National Forest.

Sunset at Silver Lake, California Sunset at Silver Lake - California, USA

Aerial photo Eldorado National Forest winter snow scene Aerial photo Eldorado National Forest winter snow scene

Aerial View of Mountain Lake in Northern California High granite mountains surround a beautiful lake in the Desolation Wilderness, California. This area is a popular backpacking destination and is full of granite rock formations and isolated lakes.

Clifftop Trees at Emerald Bay State Park Lovely view of trees atop a cliff seen from the Vikingsholm Hiking Trail, Emerald Bay State Park, South Lake Tahoe, California

Echo Lake, Tahoe Summer reflections on Echo Lake

Mountain Scenery in Sierra Nevada Mountains High granite mountains surround a beautiful lake in the Desolation Wilderness, California. This area is a popular backpacking destination and is full of granite rock formations and isolated lakes.

Sunset at Silver Lake, California Sunset at Silver Lake - California, USA

The maximum trunk size of trees allowed to be taken is six inches, with a maximum height of 20 feet. Only pine, cedar, and fir are allowed to be cut. Hardwoods such as aspen or oak are not allowed to be cut.

Each tag costs $10 and there is a limit of two per person or per household.

Ranger Districts and the Forest Supervisor’s Office that sell tree permits are open Monday to Friday, during regular business hours (8 am – 4:30 pm).

Forest Supervisor’s office – 100 Forni Road, Placerville, Calif.

Monday – Saturday from November 18 through December 7. After the 8th the office is open Monday – Friday until May.

Monday – Saturday from November 18 through December 7. After the 8th the office is open Monday – Friday until May. Amador Ranger District – 26820 Silver Drive, Pioneer, Calif.

Monday – Saturday from November 18 through December 7. After the 7th the office is open Monday – Friday until May.

Monday – Saturday from November 18 through December 7. After the 7th the office is open Monday – Friday until May. Georgetown Ranger District – 7600 Wentworth Springs Road, Georgetown, Calif.

Monday – Saturday from November 18 through December 7. After the 7th the office is open Monday – Friday until May.

Monday – Saturday from November 18 through December 7. After the 7th the office is open Monday – Friday until May. Placerville Ranger District – 4260 Eight Mile Road, Camino, Calif.

Monday – Fridays only.

Swipe or click here for more information.