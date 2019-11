VACAVILLE (CBS13) — At least 29 vehicles were vandalized in Vacaville on Sunday, the Vacaville Police Department said.

The incident reports came from the area in and around Beelard Drive.

Police said the vehicles sustained broken windows and were ransacked, but no property was stolen.

Vacaville PD said they began receiving reports at around 3 a.m.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

