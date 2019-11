Tell Me Something Good Pt. 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

Aye Tee Pt. 2The hosts have more with Aye Tee! He has been working with the Sacramento Kings and is preparing to release a new EP "3 AM" November 29th and he will be performing with Too Short at Ace of Spades December 28th.

Kickboxing for kidsThe hosts are learning more about Union Boxing who is putting together an event to raise money and tools for Child Life Services, at Sutter Health, on Capitol Avenue. They are having boxing circuits every 30 minutes for children and adults.

Santa's WonderlandSabrina Silva is checking out Santa’s grand arrival at Santa's Wonderland! There will be free photos with Santa, free games, crafts, activities and giveaways!

High End Homes: Wild Oak FarmsJordan has another high end home tour!

