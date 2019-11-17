



— Shots were fired near a Suisun City apartment complex on Saturday night.

Suisun City police said they found more than 20 shell casings off Sunset Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. but no suspects or victims.

Police said based on evidence at the scene, it appears a confrontation took place and two separate parties exchanged gunfire with each other.

Witness reports described a white vehicle being involved in the shooting.

Authorities said they did find and seize a white vehicle with a shattered window and additional evidence inside on the 300 block of Lark Circle.

Suisun PD asks anyone with relevant information to contact the department at 707-421-7373.