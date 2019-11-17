



— PG&E said they are monitoring a potentially strong wind event expected mid-week that may bring more shutoffs to customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay.

The utility said the weather event is projected to be similar to a recent public safety power shutoff event that impacted 180,000 customers.

PG&E said their website and call centers have been improved to handle more traffic.

More updates are expected to come throughout the start of the week.

Local areas that may be affected are Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties.