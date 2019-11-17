



— It was an emotional day at the memorial for 13-year-old Max Benson who died after being restrained by staff at Guiding Hands School in November 2018.

Some said Sunday afternoon’s memorial at the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office was about remembering the teen as well as continuing the fight for Benson.

“It’s so important so that this never happens again,” Jennifer Abbanat, a family friend, said. “We have to show the world that these are children.”

Benson, a special-needs student, died in November 2018 after he reportedly became violent while at Guiding Hands School, and was restrained by one of the school’s employees.

At some point, Benson became unresponsive and that’s when a teacher performed life-saving measures on Benson, according to the El Dorado County Sherriff’s Office.

Three members of the Guiding Hands staff were charged with involuntary manslaughter — all of whom pleaded not guilty.

“He’s charged the individuals in the corporation in this situation so that the message is if you do it, your corporation, your business is likely to suffer,” Seth Goldstein, the attorney representing Max Benson’s family, said.