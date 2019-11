STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said a home and two vehicles were struck by bullets in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers on patrol heard shots near the 7900 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 1 p.m.

A residence and two unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Police said residents were in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Police said they are looking for four male teens. No further information regarding the incident has been released at this time.