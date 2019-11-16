River Cats Volunteering – Bike Build
Anrak Corp. Warehoue 5820 Mayhew Road, Sacramento
Saturday, November 16th — 8:00am – approx. 12:00pm
https://www.milb.com/sacramento/community/cats-care
Turkey Drive
Rancho Cordova Walmart
9am – 3pm
Need 1500 turkeys!
Check out https://www.ranchocordovafoodlocker.org to learn more or make a donation!
Santa’s Wonderland
Free at Bass Pro
Every Weekend
Manteca and Rocklin
http://www.basspro.com/santa
Transportation Job Fair
Today Session One: 8:00 a.m. Session Two: 10:00 a.m.
San Juan Unified School District, Transportation Office, 3050 Orange Grove Avenue, North Highlights
Michael Marks
Your Produce Man
Kickboxing For Kids
Today 10- 3 pm
Union Boxing
3400 Folsom Blvd.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kickboxing-for-kids-fundraiser-2019-tickets-79080793783
Macy’s Black Friday Preview
Available only in store
Life Time Fitness
Roseville & Folsom Locations
http://www.lifetime.life
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
Cans for Caramel
1801 L St #60
Sacramento
(916) 706-1738
https://gingerelizabeth.com/
Her Story Clothing Co
https://herstoryclothingco.com/
Chef Lorious
NAME OF COOKBOOK – Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food
HOW CAN PEOPLE GET A COPY – ChefLorious.com. Also on Amazon.
COST – $24.99
@cheflorious
Cooking Demo and Cookbook Signing with Chef Lorious
Williams-Sonoma in Roseville Galleria
3pm – 5pm
Free event. No tickets necessary.
Cookbooks will be available for purchase and will be signed.
Samples from the cooking demo will be available!!
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Channel all @ChefLorious
http://www.ChefLorious.com’
AYE TEE
Atypical Records LLC/ Kid Spazz Ent LLC