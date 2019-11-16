NATOMAS (CBS13) — Parts of Interstate 5 are closed this weekend in Natomas to fix damage after last month’s grass fire that burned across the freeway.

The Arena Boulevard off-ramp to northbound I-5 will be shut down so crews can replace damaged infrastructure. Caltrans says the project is a $2 million repair job.

The string of wind-whipped grass fires spread to the shoulders and the middle of I-5.

Several cars that had to be abandoned were also destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.