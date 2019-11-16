MERCED COUNTY (CBS13) — Gustine police are looking for a suspect who is accused of setting one of their patrol cars on fire on Friday.

Officers said the cruiser was parked in front of their police station’s garage.

The department said the car was not in service at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

charred patrol car 4-gustine police (credit: Gustine PD)

charred patrol car 3-gustine police (credit: Gustine PD)

charred patrol car 2-gustine police (credit: Gustine PD)

charred patrol car-gustine police (credit: Gustine PD)

charred patrol car 5-gustine police (credit: Gustine PD)

Police said surveillance footage showed a lit match or live incendiary device being tossed towards the vehicle.

The suspect was described as wearing a light-colored hooded sweater and dark-colored pants. The suspect was seen in the footage running south on 6th Street.

Firefighters responded to put the patrol car fire out.