AUBURN (CBS13) — False reports of a gunman caused a frenzy at a Placer High School Football game Friday night, the Auburn Police Department said.

Officers at the game started receiving reports of a man with a gun shortly after 9 p.m.

Dispatchers also received calls at this time, the department said, but no caller had any firsthand knowledge of the situation or possible suspect.

Officers scouted the area and spoke with someone who said they knew the suspected gunman’s last known location and provided a description.

Upon arrival at School Park just west of the campus, officers said they located and detained the suspect. No firearm was located on the individual.

Further investigation revealed there was never a gunman in the area, the department said.

Auburn PD said what really happened was that a group of kids walked through the park and startled a man who reacted in a defensive manner by yelling.

Police said the man reached behind his back, which may have been perceived as him reaching for a weapon, causing the students to run from the park and tell people there was a gunman nearby.

The kids ran all the way to the high school campus, which led to false reports of a man with a gun in the area.

Auburn PD said there was no real threat in the area.