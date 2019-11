STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are searching for the person who drove their car into a Stockton home Saturday night and left the scene on foot.

Stockton PD said the incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. on the 4500 block of Da Vinci Drive.

People were in the home at the time of the crash, but police said no one was hurt.

Photos show the vehicle crashed through a garage door, smashing through a wall.

No suspect information was released at this time