Nicole Maines hopes to inspire others with her groundbreaking role. The “Supergirl” actress and activist chatted with Access Hollywood about making history as the first transgender superhero Dreamer on The CW series. “I’m just happy to be able to be a person who can do that for somebody,” she said. “I’m happy to be able to bring to life a character that is going to do that for somebody else, that is going to allow a kid to see themselves as a superhero and give them the confidence to come out to their families, to their friends, to their communities.” Catch “Supergirl” airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW.