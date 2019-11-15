



— A 42-year-old man was shot on the 200 block of East March Lane in Stockton Thursday night.

The man reported to police that the shooter was riding a bicycle while firing several shots at him.

The victim was hit at least once and denied medical attention, police said.

Officers discovered a nearby building and a car were also struck by bullets.

No other injuries were reported.

Stockton police said there is no suspect information available at this time.