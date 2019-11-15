SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento-area man plays a big role in the new Christian Bale and Matt Damon movie that just opened, “Ford v Ferrari.”

Stunt driver Tony Hunt is Christian Bale’s stunt double. The film tells the story of how a team at Ford built a new sports car to try and beat the Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

Hunt says working closely with Bale was a great experience.

“A lot of times, you know, Christian would be there and I’d be trading the helmet with him and we’d be back and forth, and so there was a lot of good rapport with him. [He’s] just a great guy, fun to work with, great to be around, and we got him in the car a few times and he loved driving as well,” Hunt said.

He has been racing since he was five years old and said working on the film, wearing vintage helmets and goggles, and racing in those period cars was a surreal and special experience.