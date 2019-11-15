



— The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said charges will not be filed in the pellet gun shooting death of Sacramento State University student Will Molina in April.

The incident happened during a party at the off-campus house where members of Pi Kappa Alpha lived. Molina was a graduate of Folsom High and an active member of Pi Kappa Alpha.

After thorough investigations from both the Sacramento Police Department and D.A.’s office, it was concluded that the shooting was a tragic accident.

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said Molina was on track to graduate a month later in May.

Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard said in a statement on Friday, “This case involved the tragic death of a young man just months before his graduation from California State University, Sacramento. Homicide detectives from the Sacramento Police Department conducted a thorough death investigation and asked our office to review this incident. Our office conducted an independent review of the police department’s investigation. After our review, we determined that this was a tragic accident and that the facts did not warrant the filing of any criminal charges.”