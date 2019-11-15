A new pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Flatstick Pub, the new arrival is located at 630 K St., Suite 120 in Downtown.

Flatstick Pub features a miniature golf course, as well as over 40 local craft beers on tap. When it comes to food, you’ll find nachos, street tacos, churros, burritos and more.

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new pub seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Rachael S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 18, wrote, “The Mexican street food was amazing and filling, the 35-plus local beers on tap were pouring all night long. They also have board games and a photo booth.”

And Matt S. added, “I’ve never seen a bar put so much effort into the details as Flatstick has. The variety of art is incredible: A steel tower bridge replica, made out of old golf clubs, and integrated into the mini-golf course = next level awesome.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Flatstick Pub is open from noon-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Sacramento? Here’s what else opened recently near you.