



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pardoning three men who separately committed crimes when they were each 19 years old and now are attempting to avoid being deported to Cambodia or Vietnam.

Friday’s announcement is the latest in a series of similar actions by the Democratic governor as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to deport those with criminal records, particularly to Southeast Asian nations.

Those pardoned include 44-year-old Saman Pho of Oakland, who was the subject of a state Capitol rally and petition drive earlier this month by immigrant rights groups.

He arrived in the United States at age 7, fleeing Cambodia with his family. He served a 12-year prison term for wounding a victim during a fight.

The others are two Santa Clara County men fighting deportation to Vietnam.