Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, I don't like to admit it but I'm judgy when it comes to __?

15 hours ago

College Fair DayAVID is a unique opportunity for kids to learn real life skills and all about college even at the middle school level. This event is just one project of many throughout the year at Pleasant Grove Middle School to introduce young students to college and/or career pathways! Sabrina Silva is finding out more!

15 hours ago

Combellack's Says GoodbyeOne clothing store in Placerville has been open for OVER 100 years! Sadly the store is closing (by choice) starting today, Combellack's will be kicking off a BIG sale so Ashley Williams is checking it out!

15 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on random facts.

15 hours ago

Roli RotiThomas Odermatt founded Roli Roti as a third-generation master butcher from Switzerland. He loves using his bone broth and putting in all of the manpower and hours to create food that is healthy, delicious, and satisfying!

15 hours ago