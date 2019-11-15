FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Fairfield man suspected of murder has been arrested in Vacaville, police say.

The incident happened back on Monday. Fairfield police say a man, 25-year-old Alberto Rosando Perez, showed up at a local hospital that day with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Detectives were able to track the crime scene to the 1200 block of Tabor Avenue.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 25-year-old Marceleno Roy Gonzales. An arrest warrant was obtained and, on Thursday, Gonzales was arrested in Vacaville.

Gonzales has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of murder and other offenses.