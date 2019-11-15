3:55 p.m. Update

Police say a concerned citizen located Sundita after seeing the post on the Nextdoor App. The citizen called Sacramento police and stayed on the line to make sure he got home safe with his family.

****Update: Ernesto was located by a concerned and alert citizen who saw the post on @Nextdoor , called SPD and kept us on the line while he made sure he got home safe with his family ** Thank you all for sharing! — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 15, 2019

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing and at-risk person.

Ernesto Sundita Jr., 57, was reported missing Friday afternoon from the 100 block of Del Vista Circle near Cosumnes River College.

The Sacramento Police Department said Sundita Jr. is “mentally delayed and medically independent on insulin that he does not have with him.”

Sundit Jr. was last seen wearing a maroon-colored sweatshirt with grey sleeves and grey sweatpants riding a black beach cruiser style of bike south on Carlin Avenue.

Police said the bike will either have “Kokomo” or Kikomo” written on it. Sundita Jr. is an adult Filipino male, about 5’6 and weighs around 250 pounds, police said.