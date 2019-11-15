ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A health inspection closed down Chevys Fresh Mex in Elk Grove due to a vermin and animal contamination.

Sacramento County food inspection officials said the restaurant will be closed until an exterminator is brought in to clean the place.

A re-inspection will be performed once the restaurant is cleaned.

The inspection results showed the restaurant violated multiple sections of Article 6 surrounding vermin and animal contamination.

Vermin refers to rodents — such as rats or mice — cockroaches or flies.

At this time, it is unclear how long the restaurant will remain closed