AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested in Amador County on Wednesday after deputies discovered he had been driving a stolen truck out of Roseville.

Amador County deputies received reports Wednesday morning of a suspicious man walking to a gas station in Volcano after his vehicle ran out of gas.

Deputies said the man, Roger Don Kenerly, was located at a house in Buckhorn and found to be in possession of a stolen truck from Roseville.

Kenerly was also found to have an active felony warrant in Sacramento County.