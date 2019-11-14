SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A probation sweep in Sacramento County on Wednesday uncovered over $20,000 in drugs, several firearms and resulted in 16 arrests, according to the Sacramento County Probation Department.

The one-day sweep saw officers contact 67 people on probation in the county.

Officers sais there was a total of 41 violations of probation during the sweep.

A total of five pounds of marijuana was located. Over 500 grams of methamphetamine and 60 grams of heroin were seized — with a combined estimated street value of $20,500.

DRUGS (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

SHOTGUN (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

MONEY & DRUGS (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

HANDGUNS (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

GUN PIC (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

WEAPON AMMO (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

Five guns with numerous rounds of ammunition and one taser were also found.