



Despite a lack of snow in the forecast, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows plans to open for the 2019-2020 ski season Friday, November 15.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows posted on Facebook Wednesday that Kangaroo at Alpine Meadows and First Venture at Squaw Valley will open from 9 am-4 pm daily.

Last month the resort posted on its site, “We are stoked to be gearing up for another amazing Tahoe ski season! Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is slated to open for the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 15, weather and conditions permitting. We’ll be celebrating with swag giveaways and the first turns of the season. Stay tuned for specific projected terrain openings.”

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows was open until July 7 due to the high amount of snow that fell last winter.

Mt. Rose opened October 25 and is currently just open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Even though there is no natural snow in Tahoe yet, several other resorts have planned opening dates, although that may change depending on the weather.

Northstar posted it will hold its “Welcome Winter Weekend” Friday, November 22-24, which is the weekend before Thanksgiving. It wrote, “Celebrate the beginning of a new EPIC season in The Village at Northstar. There will be live music, face painting, ice skating, activities and, of course, s’mores!”

Heavenly will also open November 22. It didn’t provide any other details.

Kirkwood posted it will open November 27, the day before Thanksgiving, writing “The countdown has begun! We only a few weeks until Opening Day it’s time to start dreaming of sick pow lines and the white room.”

Sugar Bowl posted it will open November 29, 2019, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

Boreal and Sierra-at-Tahoe did not list opening dates on their sites.