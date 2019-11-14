Communities throughout Northern California are planning Christmas Tree lightings, holiday parades, and seasonal festivities throughout November and December.
Here is a list of events from throughout the region. Don’t see your town’s tree lighting on this list? Please email the information to web@cbssacramento.com.
While you’re planning your holiday activities, don’t forget to watch the 12 Daves of Christmas. On the 12 weekdays leading up to Christmas Day, Dave Bender will be checking out local neighborhoods’ best light displays.
Nov. 22
- Truckee Tree Lighting
Downtown Truckee
4:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Nov. 27
- Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Ceremony
Old Sacramento Waterfront District
5 p.m.
Nov. 29
- Grass Valley Cornish Christmas
Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Jackson Christmas Delights
Main Street, Jackson
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Placerville Festival of Lights
376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667
5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Sonora Christmas Parade
Downtown Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Nov. 30
- Angels Camp Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade & Wine Hop
Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
(wine hop is $10 per person)
- Riverbank Annual Christmas Parade & Craft Fair
6702 3rd Street Riverbank, CA 95367
12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tree Lighting is at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 1
- Cordova Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive
4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Tree lighting and fireworks at 7)
- Lathrop Christmas Tree Lighting
Lathrop Community Center
6:30 p.m.
Dec. 3
- Vacaville Merriment on Main
Downtown Vacaville
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 5
- Davis Annual Candlelight Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting
Downtown Davis
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting
Downtown Vernon Street Town Square
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Arden Arcade Holiday in the Park
Arden Park
6 p.m.
- California Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting
California State Capitol, West Steps
5 p.m.
- Carmichael Park Tree Lighting
Carmichael Park
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Dec. 6
- Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting
905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Manteca Christmas in the Park
Library Park
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- West Sacramento Winter Wonderland
Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Cameron Park 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park
4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Benicia Holiday Tree Lighting, Carolers, and Open House
First Street, Benicia
6 p.m.
- Live Oak Small Town Holiday Celebration
Historic Downtown Broadway Street
5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Turlock Christmas Parade
Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Portola Light Parade and Tree Lighting
Downtown Portola
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Murphys Open House And Parade
Historic Downtown Murphys
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Twain Harte Winter Wonderland
Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wheatland Tree Lighting and Street Fair
400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California
5 p.m.
- Quincy Main Street Sparkle
County Courthouse, Main Street Quincy
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Dec. 7
- Copperopolis Christmas Tree Lighting
The Square at Copper Valley 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Vallejo 10th Annual Mad Hatter Holiday Festival
Downtown Vallejo, Behind JFK Library
Festival at 2 p.m., Parade at 4 p.m., Tree Lighting at 6 p.m., Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m.
- Amador City Calico Christmas Open House
Amador City
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Ceres Christmas Festival and Grand Opening of Christmas Tree Lane
Smyrna Park, Ceres CA
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- El Dorado Hills Christmas Tree Lighting
El Dorado Hills Town Center
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fair Oaks Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees
Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Lodi 28th Annual Festival of Trees
11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Loomis Tree Lighting
High Hand Nursery
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Downieville Holiday on Main Celebration and Craft Fair
Downieville Community Hall
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Marysville Christmas Parade
Historic Downtown Marysville
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Modesto Celebration of Lights Downtown Extravaganza
Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto
5:30 p.m.
- Oakdale’s Annual Old Fashion Downtown Christmas
Downtown Oakdale
4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Rocklin Tree Lighting
Quarry Park
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony
Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street
3 p.m. (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.)
- Tracy Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Winters Tractor Parade and Tree Lighting
Main Stree Winters
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Dec. 8
- Nevada City Victorian Christmas
Nevada City (Sundays 12/8, 15, 22; Wednesdays 12/11, 18)
1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Dec. 12
- Ripon Annual Christmas Light Parade
Historic Downtown Ripon
6 p.m.
Dec. 14
- Colfax Winterfest & Tree Lighting
Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fourth Annual Rio Linda/Elverta Christmas Light Parade
Historic Downtown Rio Linda
6 p.m.
- Woodland Holiday Parade
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Yuba City Christmas Stroll
Downtown Plumas Street
2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sutter Creek Parade of Lights
Historic Sutter Main Street
6 p.m.
Dec. 15
- Chanukah Wonderland Festival
Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma Street, Folsom.
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Dec. 22
- Menorah Lighting At The Palladio
Palladio at Broadstone, Folsom
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dec. 26
- El Dorado Hills Menorah Lighting
El Dorado Hills Town Center
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.