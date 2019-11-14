



Communities throughout Northern California are planning Christmas Tree lightings, holiday parades, and seasonal festivities throughout November and December.

Here is a list of events from throughout the region. Don’t see your town’s tree lighting on this list? Please email the information to web@cbssacramento.com.

While you’re planning your holiday activities, don’t forget to watch the 12 Daves of Christmas. On the 12 weekdays leading up to Christmas Day, Dave Bender will be checking out local neighborhoods’ best light displays.

Nov. 22

Truckee Tree Lighting

Downtown Truckee

4:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 27

Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Ceremony

Old Sacramento Waterfront District

5 p.m.

Nov. 29

Grass Valley Cornish Christmas

Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Downtown Grass Valley on Mill Street and Main Street 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Jackson Christmas Delights

Main Street, Jackson

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Main Street, Jackson 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Placerville Festival of Lights

376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667

5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

376 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sonora Christmas Parade

Downtown Sonora, 94 N. Washington Street, Sonora

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 30

Angels Camp Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade & Wine Hop

Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

(wine hop is $10 per person)

Historic Downtown Angels Camp. South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA 95222 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (wine hop is $10 per person) Riverbank Annual Christmas Parade & Craft Fair

6702 3rd Street Riverbank, CA 95367

12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tree Lighting is at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1

Cordova Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Tree lighting and fireworks at 7)

Village Green Park, 3141 Bridgeway Drive 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Tree lighting and fireworks at 7) Lathrop Christmas Tree Lighting

Lathrop Community Center

6:30 p.m.

Dec. 3

Vacaville Merriment on Main

Downtown Vacaville

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 5

Davis Annual Candlelight Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting

Downtown Davis

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Downtown Davis 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting

Downtown Vernon Street Town Square

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Downtown Vernon Street Town Square 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Arden Arcade Holiday in the Park

Arden Park

6 p.m.

Arden Park 6 p.m. California Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting

California State Capitol, West Steps

5 p.m.

California State Capitol, West Steps 5 p.m. Carmichael Park Tree Lighting

Carmichael Park

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 6

Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting

905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

905 Leidesdorff St, Folsom, CA 95630 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Manteca Christmas in the Park

Library Park

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Library Park 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. West Sacramento Winter Wonderland

Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Civic Center 1110 West Capitol Ave West Sacramento CA, 95691 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Cameron Park 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park

4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Christa McAuliffe Park, 2400 Merrychase Dr., Cameron Park 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Benicia Holiday Tree Lighting, Carolers, and Open House

First Street, Benicia

6 p.m.

First Street, Benicia 6 p.m. Live Oak Small Town Holiday Celebration

Historic Downtown Broadway Street

5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Historic Downtown Broadway Street 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Turlock Christmas Parade

Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Historic Main Street Turlock, beginning at the canal 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Portola Light Parade and Tree Lighting

Downtown Portola

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Downtown Portola 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Murphys Open House And Parade

Historic Downtown Murphys

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Historic Downtown Murphys 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Twain Harte Winter Wonderland

Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wheatland Tree Lighting and Street Fair

400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California

5 p.m.

400 Front Street, Wheatland, California 95692, California 5 p.m. Quincy Main Street Sparkle

County Courthouse, Main Street Quincy

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 7

Copperopolis Christmas Tree Lighting

The Square at Copper Valley 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The Square at Copper Valley 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Vallejo 10th Annual Mad Hatter Holiday Festival

Downtown Vallejo, Behind JFK Library

Festival at 2 p.m., Parade at 4 p.m., Tree Lighting at 6 p.m., Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m.

Downtown Vallejo, Behind JFK Library Festival at 2 p.m., Parade at 4 p.m., Tree Lighting at 6 p.m., Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Amador City Calico Christmas Open House

Amador City

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Amador City 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Ceres Christmas Festival and Grand Opening of Christmas Tree Lane

Smyrna Park, Ceres CA

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Smyrna Park, Ceres CA 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. El Dorado Hills Christmas Tree Lighting

El Dorado Hills Town Center

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

El Dorado Hills Town Center 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fair Oaks Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees

Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Plaza Park 7003 Park Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Lodi 28th Annual Festival of Trees

11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11793 N Micke Grove Road Lodi, California 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Loomis Tree Lighting

High Hand Nursery

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

High Hand Nursery 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Downieville Holiday on Main Celebration and Craft Fair

Downieville Community Hall

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Downieville Community Hall 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Marysville Christmas Parade

Historic Downtown Marysville

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Historic Downtown Marysville 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Modesto Celebration of Lights Downtown Extravaganza

Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto

5:30 p.m.

Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street, Modesto 5:30 p.m. Oakdale’s Annual Old Fashion Downtown Christmas

Downtown Oakdale

4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Downtown Oakdale 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Rocklin Tree Lighting

Quarry Park

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Quarry Park 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony

Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street

3 p.m. (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.)

Weber Point Events Center: 221 N. Center Street 3 p.m. (tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.) Tracy Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

10th Street & Central Avenue Tracy, CA 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Winters Tractor Parade and Tree Lighting

Main Stree Winters

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

Nevada City Victorian Christmas

Nevada City (Sundays 12/8, 15, 22; Wednesdays 12/11, 18)

1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 12

Ripon Annual Christmas Light Parade

Historic Downtown Ripon

6 p.m.

Dec. 14

Colfax Winterfest & Tree Lighting

Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Downtown Colfax: 99 Railroad Street, Colfax, CA 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fourth Annual Rio Linda/Elverta Christmas Light Parade

Historic Downtown Rio Linda

6 p.m.

Historic Downtown Rio Linda 6 p.m. Woodland Holiday Parade

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Yuba City Christmas Stroll

Downtown Plumas Street

2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Downtown Plumas Street 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sutter Creek Parade of Lights

Historic Sutter Main Street

6 p.m.

Dec. 15

Chanukah Wonderland Festival

Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma Street, Folsom.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 22

Menorah Lighting At The Palladio

Palladio at Broadstone, Folsom

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 26