



— A Fairfield man was charged Thursday with the distribution of child pornography and the attempted online coercion of a child, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Kevin Blaine Cline, 46, used a social media app called Whisper to send pornographic images of children and attempt to meet with a 7-year-old girl to sexually molest her, according to court documents.

What Cline didn’t know, was that the person he sent the photos to and arranged the meet with was an undercover agent, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the agent initially saw a Whisper post from Cline that said he was “Looking for dad’s (sic) who love their daughters near me I…… Have a question.” A notation at the bottom of the post said “Freak Sexual Desires.”

The agent held a two-day conversation with Cline where the aforementioned acts happened.

Officials sad Cline drove from Fairfield to Pleasant Hill — the destination both parties arranged to meet at.

Cline was placed under arrest on arrival.

If convicted of the attempted online coercion, Cline faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.