PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville store that has been in business since 1888 is closing.

Combellack’s, a men and women’s clothing store, is in the heart of downtown Placerville. Fourth-generation owner Gayle Combellack-Rohl took ownership in 1978.

“It’s just an end of an era, and I’m the one that has to do it,” Combellack-Rohl said. “[It’s] just kind of sad.”

She says while online shopping has had an impact on business, the real reason she’s closing shop is to spend more time with family.

“I would just be able to sit and relax and enjoy my family,” Combellack-Rohl said.

A big going-out-of-business sale starts on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.