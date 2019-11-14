CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A mother and her 4-year-old daughter suffered major injuries in a crash Thursday morning in Carmichael.

California Highway Patrol units received reports around 7:20 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash on Winding Way just east of Dewey Drive.

CHP and responding Sacramento Metro Fire officials said the vehicle, a Subaru sedan, went off the roadway and struck a tree along Winding Way eastbound.

The driver, a mother described as being in her 30s, and her young child, both of Fair Oaks, were the only occupants of the vehicle that CHP said was split into two parts due to the crash.

CHP said the mother told them she was driving home at an unknown speed when she was cut off by a truck and lost control of her car before veering off the road.

Officials said the driver suffered major injuries and the child’s condition is considered life-threatening.

The victim’s identities are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.