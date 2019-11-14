



More than 150-thousand emergency burn pads sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and several other retailers are being recalled because the packaging isn’t childproof and the pads pose a poison risk for children.

The ALOCANE Emergency Burn Pads come in red and white boxes of 10 or 15 pads. MAXIMUM STRENGTH ALOCANE Emergency Burn Pads is printed across the front. The recall affects lot numbers (found next to the barcode) 4179, 4180, 4235, 4645, 4646, and 4698; the UPC number is 8-46241-02448-7 and can be found on the bottom of the box.

The 153,000 recalled packages were sold for about nine dollars at Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, pharmacies nationwide, amazon.com, homedepot.com, overstock.com, myqueststore.com, and alocane.com from March 2018 until June 2019.

People who own the recalled pads should stop using them and store the pads out of a child’s reach, then contact Quest Products to return the pads and get a free 2.5-ounce ALOCANE Emergency Burn Gel.