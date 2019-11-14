



— Two people were arrested this week in connection with a Natomas shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Adrian Castillo, 23, and a 17-year-old kid were arrested in relation to the shooting that happened at Truxel Road and San Juan Road just before 11 p.m. on November 8.

When Sacramento police officers got to the scene, they found two cars that had crashed into each other in the intersection.

Inside one of the cars was a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was located in the intersection with a gunshot wound. That victim is still in the hospital listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said the two men who were shot crashed into a car that was not involved in the shooting.

Castillo was booked into the county jail and the 17-year-old was taken to Juvenile Hall.

The Sacramento Police Department said they believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time.