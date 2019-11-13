WOODLAND (CBS13) – A tow truck driver was killed after crashing into car near Woodland on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road 94B, just west of Woodland.

California Highway Patrol says a Davis woman was trying to cross the intersection as the tow truck approached. The tow truck driver wasn’t able to stop or slow down in time as the woman crossed the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

The tow truck overturned and crashed into a ditch after the collision, coming to a rest on its roof.

Officers say the tow truck driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash. His name has not been released, but CHP says he was a Woodland resident.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries, CHP says.

Neither speed, drugs or alcohol look to have been factors in the crash.